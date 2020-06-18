Unified Signal (OTCMKTS:UNSI) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Unified Signal (OTCMKTS:UNSI) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unified Signal earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:UNSI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Unified Signal has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Unified Signal Company Profile

Unified Signal, Inc operates a software as a service based billing and back office platform. Its platform enables companies in various industry sectors to resell cellular services, as well as other telecom services. The company's telecom billing solution allows its clients to sell, provide, fulfill, and care for various telecom services, including pre and post-paid cellular, local, long distance, Internet, and mobile commerce.

