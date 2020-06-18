Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447,553 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $37,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

