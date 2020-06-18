Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

