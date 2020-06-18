UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

