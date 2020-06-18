U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

USB opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

