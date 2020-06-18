Trimerica Services (OTCMKTS:TECO) Earns News Impact Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Trimerica Services (OTCMKTS:TECO) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trimerica Services earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TECO opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Trimerica Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Trimerica Services

Treaty Energy Corp. is an international energy company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its development and production activities focus in Texas, Louisiana, Central America, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

