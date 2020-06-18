TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,293 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TriMas were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after acquiring an additional 383,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after buying an additional 90,780 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in TriMas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

