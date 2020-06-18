Trident Resources (LON:TRR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Trident Resources (LON:TRR) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trident Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON TRR opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.75. Trident Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

About Trident Resources

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

