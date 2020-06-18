TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.97% of TreeHouse Foods worth $49,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

