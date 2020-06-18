Travala.com Tops One Day Volume of $457,224.00 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $457,224.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01867302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00173008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111251 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,242,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

