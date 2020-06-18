Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cars.com Call Options (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,075 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Cfra lowered their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

