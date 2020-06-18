Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday.

TSQ opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

