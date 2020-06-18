Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 9,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

