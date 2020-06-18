TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News coverage about TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TODS S P A/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TDPAY stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. TODS S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Get TODS S P A/ADR alerts:

TDPAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.