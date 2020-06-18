TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Shares Up 5.6%

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $55.55, 12,180,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,391,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.
In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.