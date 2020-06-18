TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Shares Up 5.6%

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $55.55, 12,180,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,391,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

