Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Natera were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after buying an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $42,205,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,291 shares of company stock worth $8,264,061 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

