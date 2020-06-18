Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $11.57 Million Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 541,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of STMicroelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 10,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,810. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

