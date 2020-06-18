Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 939,574 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.17. 319,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

