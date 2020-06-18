Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,155 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Proofpoint worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 631,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,128.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.