Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 46,728 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 17,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.