Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,172 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.37. 117,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,293. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

