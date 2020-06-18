Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 165,884 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,884 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 281,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 63.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 18.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $328,821. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 53,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.59. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

