Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Innospec were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,406,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,554,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

IOSP traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

