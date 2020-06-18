Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Regal Beloit worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

