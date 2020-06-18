Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 67,943 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 240,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 60,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

