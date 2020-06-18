Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 56,716 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.56% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 846,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,778,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

