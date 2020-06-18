Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 41,497 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.41% of Q2 worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Q2 by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Q2 by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 54,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

In other Q2 news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $822,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,989,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,076 shares of company stock worth $41,498,955. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

