Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 12,899 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.16. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

