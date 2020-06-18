Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Lear worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lear by 6.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lear by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $108.82. 4,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,066. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

