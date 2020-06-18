Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,360. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Cfra cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

