Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.64. 20,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,019. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGIO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.