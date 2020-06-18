Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,862 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 617,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 395.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.