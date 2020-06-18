Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.44 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

INVH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 69,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

