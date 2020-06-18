Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,771 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of Cimarex Energy worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 44,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 895,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,139. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

