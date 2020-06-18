Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.37% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.