Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.