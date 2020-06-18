Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.30% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 225,546 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 20,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

