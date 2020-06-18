Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.13% of CSW Industrials worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,203.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,289. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.