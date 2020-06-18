Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.72 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. 55,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,343. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

