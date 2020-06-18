Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.10 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $421.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

