Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 492.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

