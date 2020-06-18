Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.23% of AZZ worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AZZ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AZZ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,453. The firm has a market cap of $887.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.