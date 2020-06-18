Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.53% of Casella Waste Systems worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,850,605.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,597. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

