Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 286,111 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

