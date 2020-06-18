Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 283,613 Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.88% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

HLIO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

