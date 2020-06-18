Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.84% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 36,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,135. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($20.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $605,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000,671 shares of company stock valued at $194,791,886 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

