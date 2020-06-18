Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 87,607 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1,065.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Iqvia worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $742,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

IQV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. 119,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.