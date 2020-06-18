Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 22,367 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 4.57% of Willdan Group worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 million, a P/E ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $112,106.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

