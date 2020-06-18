Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 178,308 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 11,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,366. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

