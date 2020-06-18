Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,512. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

